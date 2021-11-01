 Skip to main content
Thomas 'Tom' Nelson
Thomas 'Tom' Nelson

Thomas 'Tom' Nelson

Thomas “Tom” Nelson, 62, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting michelottisawyers.com.

