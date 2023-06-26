Thomas "Tommy" Lee Dorman passed away peacefully in his sleep, on June 20, 2023 in Billings, MT. He was 3 years old and had a rare genetic disorder, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, or MLD.

Before his symptoms came on strong, he enjoyed playing with cookie monster on his tablet, always teasing him and giving the cookies to Elmo, and he really enjoyed drinking water from the water bottle.

We could look forward to smiles and claps when we arrived home, and he especially loved cheering for his favorite singer, Miss Melodee. He could sit up, pull up himself up on the couch, crawl, and loved chicken nuggets and french fries.

He loved his Disney movies: Encanto, Nemo, Toy Story (his favorite), as well as many others. He loved going to physical, speech and occupational therapies. You never saw Tommy without his favorite blanket, John Deere. He loved hanging out with his big brother, Sebastian, and especially loved it when his daddy tickled his feet with his goatee. His smile lit up a room, as did his laugh. He touched the lives of all who knew him, and to know him is to love him. Today, you will find him in Heaven, playing with his Papa Tom and all of his family who went before him. Be free, little one. Everything you ever wanted is yours, and you never have to suffer, never again. We love you Tommy, to infinity and beyond. Rest in the peace you so very much deserve. I promise you will always be remembered. Thank you for the most incredible 3 years!

We would love to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of his specialists, nurses, doctors, and Riverstone Hospice. You were all instrumental in helping us to keep Tommy as comfortable as possible. Thank you for helping us to keep him at home, and out of the hospital. Thank you also to STEP and ECI, and special education, for coming to his aid as well. As Tommy would say "You've Got a Friend in Me."

He leaves behind his big brother Sebastian, and his Mommy and Daddy, Teresa and Ben. He has many cousins, Aunts and Uncles who will all miss him dearly, as well as his Grandparents and Great Grandma.

We will host a viewing at Smith's West Chapel on 34th St. W in Billings, MT, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 23, with cremation to follow. His celebration of life will again be at Smith's West Chapel, beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.