Thomas Toscano, 68, of Colstrip passed away on March 20, 2022. A Vigil Service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Colstrip. A funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Colstrip Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
