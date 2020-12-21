Thomas William Hughes

Tom arrived on Sept. 23, 1928 in Glendive, Montana, the fourth of five children born to Michael John and Winifred Esther (Owens) Hughes. He was raised in Glendive, graduating with the DCHS class of 1946. During his upbringing, Tom learned to hunt and fish along the Yellowstone river, a passion that never left him. He was a multi-sport athlete for the Red Devils, playing basketball, football and track. After graduating high school, he worked odd jobs and attended the U of Montana before enlisting in the US Air Force in 1951 and being accepted into cadet flight training. It was during this time he met his future bride, Joan Kathleen Beres. They married on May 9, 1954 at Hamilton Air Force Base near San Francisco.

Tom loved his time flying in B-29 bombers and various fighter jets, functioning as radar observer and navigator during the Cold War era for the Strategic Air Command. With the impending arrival of their first child, Tom resigned from the Air Force and he and Joan moved to Missoula so Tom could finish his business studies at 'THE university', as he always called it. After graduating in spring 1956, Tom's family of three moved to Helena where he began his banking career with the FNB of Helena. During the next nine years, three more children would come their way and Tom would remain engaged in aviation, flying for the Montana Air National Guard and the USAF Reserves. In 1965, Tom secured an opportunity to work for the FNB of Glendive, so his aviation career concluded and the family moved to his hometown where he would remain for the next 23 years. Like his father decades earlier at FNB, Tom rose through the officer ranks before becoming President. He was a member of the bank's Board of Directors for nearly 30 years, and during his time there he obtained a graduate banking degree at the Stonier School of Banking, Rutgers University.