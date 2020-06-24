× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas William Scott

Thomas William Scott of Dayton, WY passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was 76.

In the fall of 1943, Tom was born to Homer and Mildred Scott, the fourth of five children. Homer and Mildred made a home in Sheridan, Wyoming, and the family was active with business, ranching, and the community.

Tom's early education included many area schools - Dayton, Linden and Highland Elementary and Central Middle School. High school years took him east to New Jersey - The Lawrenceville School, near Princeton, New Jersey.

After high school, Tom enrolled at the University of Colorado, but after one year made his way to the University of Wyoming, leaving after his sophomore year to work with Peter Kiewit in Idaho and California doing construction. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming in 1969.

Tom met Joan Diemer, of Houston, Texas while attending the University of Wyoming. They were married on August 23, 1969 and started their life together in Story, Wyoming.