Thomas William Van Dyk, M.D., was born July 3, 1943, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to William Cornelius and Lois McGee Van Dyk, the oldest of five children. He died at the age of 79 on February 22. His father was an Air Force pilot, and as a military family, they lived in many places such as the Aleutian Islands, Okinawa, St. Paul, MN, Madison, WI and Montgomery, AL. He graduated from the West Point in 1965. An infantry officer, his first assignment was Berlin, Germany, where he met Jane Moriarty, his future wife. Jane was a Butte girl working for the Central Intelligence Agency at that time. They were married at Jane's family cabin at Moose Lake in 1967. This was the beginning of Tom's lifelong love of Montana's beautiful lands and rugged people.

After serving in Vietnam, Tom decided to go to medical school, and the family moved to Madison, where Tom earned his M.D. and completed a residency in Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin, School of Medicine.

Tom and Jane were excited to move to Billings when Tom was offered a job at the Mental Health Center. He worked there for many years and served as medical director. When asked about the focus of his practice, Tom answered, Everything. His practice included caring for adults, children, and teens. His work focused on indigent care and helping those from all walks of life. He worked in rural outreach, Indian reservations, nursing homes, inpatient care, prisons, and several years of private practice.

Tom loved the arts and the great outdoors. He painted what he saw of Montana's forests, mountains, rivers, and snow. He studied violin after leaving the Mental Health Center. His favorite place was the Moose Lake cabin. He loved hiking, hunting, fishing, booze cruising on the floating dock, playing the violin, and his horses – George-O, Baby Doll, Honey Bunch, and Fizzy. Most of all he loved his extensive family dearly – Moriartys, Van Dyks, and Haucks.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jane; sons Fred Van Dyk (Eve Hanan), and Nathan Van Dyk (Lin Chen); grandchildren Iven Chen-Van Dyk and Jasper Van Dyk; brothers David Van Dyk, Paul Van Dyk (Laura Van Dyk), sisters Peggy Van Dyk (Edwin Castro), Gretchen Van Dyk (Robert Sietsema) and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Drive, on Saturday March 4th at 2 p.m.