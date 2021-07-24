Thomas Williams

Tom Williams, 78, of Aurora, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, July 20 2021, at his home.

Tom's wishes were to be cremated. The family will hold a Memorial Mass on Friday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. No Visitation. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Thomas Alfred Williams, the son of Thomas and Garnette (Jackman) Williams was born in Ord, Nebraska on August 2, 1942 and passed away in Aurora, Nebraska on July 20, 2021 at the age of 78.

Tom grew up in Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1960. Tom attended Kearney State College for two years.

Tom married Maxine Wadas on Sept. 4, 1965 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ord, NE. In 1963, Tom started his career with Imperial Casualty Insurance Company in Omaha. In 1968 the family moved to Billings, Montana where Tom went to work for Von Hess Insurance Agency and then with Corner Pockets of America. In 1989, he managed the Doc & Eddy's Restaurant & Casino. In 2003, Tom became corporate manager of CNJ until he retired in Oct. 2019. At that time, Tom & Maxine moved to Aurora to be closer to family.