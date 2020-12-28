Tia was born on Oct. 6, 1997. She gained her wings on Dec. 21, 2020.

Tia was born to her amazing mother Nelita and her father Kevin. She leaves behind 4 brothers and 4 sisters, and her sweet pup Bella, who loved her dearly. Tia had a large blended family also leaving behind sister in laws, nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Tia was a genuine caring and loving person until the moment she passed on. She had the most outgoing and charismatic personality and anyone who ever had a conversation with her could feel that. She was always quick to help a friend in need. She loved spending time with her family and was so proud of her nieces and nephews.

Tia is now resting and in peace. God needed Tia more than we did for reasons we may never understand. The family would like to send heartfelt thanks to all who reached out. Special thanks to the Billings Police Department for going way above the call of duty and Sgt. Czgleti out of Elko, Nevada, for his care in getting us through this difficult process. Special thanks to Burns Funeral home in Elko, Nevada, as well.

Funeral services are pending at this time.