Tiffany Ann Henning, 30, passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at Billings Clinic Hospital surrounded by the love of her family and friends. For complete obituary or to leave condolences please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
Service information
Feb 3
Funeral
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Atonement Lutheran Church
1290 Sierra Granda
Billings, MT 59105
1290 Sierra Granda
Billings, MT 59105
