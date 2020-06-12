Tim was born in Laurel to Anna G. Allen and James J. Allen and passed away in his sleep, at the age of 78, after battling Multiple Myeloma for 15 months.
Tim was born a beautiful baby; as a toddler he became ill. The illness left him handicapped on his right side, although he never saw himself as handicapped. The family moved to Silesia for three years and then Billings when Tim was 6. At the age of 20 he traveled to Spokane, where he graduated from welding school. Tim was a very good welder, but never got employment in that field, due to his physical disability. He worked for a large part of his life at Midland Packing Plant in Billings where he worked cattle and came away with many stories of ornery bulls and cows. Later in life he dedicated fifteen years of service generously caring for his older brother Ed. Tim was always a fighter and intent on providing well for his family. Tim married Joyce Boeckel and they had four children, three sons and one daughter. They were together for 16 years but eventually divorced. One thing he was most proud of was that he raised his children and got them through school.
Tim is preceded in death by his father James; mother Anna; brothers Gilbert, Pat, Ed, and Joe; sister Shirley Smart; precious granddaughter Anna Justine June Allen; and wonderful grandson Brett Cody Ness. He is survived by son Paul Allen and his three children Jordan, Joyce, and Joey; son Rodney (Dixie) their son Gus, and his three children from a previous marriage Kaye Lani, Austin, and McCayla; son Richard; daughter Anita (Chad) Ness and their son C.J.; six great grandchildren and many more adopted grandchildren; sisters Helen Craig, Bonnie (Mike) Thomas, Mary Schweitzer; and brother Art Allen.
