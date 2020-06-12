Tim was born a beautiful baby; as a toddler he became ill. The illness left him handicapped on his right side, although he never saw himself as handicapped. The family moved to Silesia for three years and then Billings when Tim was 6. At the age of 20 he traveled to Spokane, where he graduated from welding school. Tim was a very good welder, but never got employment in that field, due to his physical disability. He worked for a large part of his life at Midland Packing Plant in Billings where he worked cattle and came away with many stories of ornery bulls and cows. Later in life he dedicated fifteen years of service generously caring for his older brother Ed. Tim was always a fighter and intent on providing well for his family. Tim married Joyce Boeckel and they had four children, three sons and one daughter. They were together for 16 years but eventually divorced. One thing he was most proud of was that he raised his children and got them through school.