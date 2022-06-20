Tim Harley Wildman, age 66, of Bridger formerly of Forsyth passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side at Riverstone Health Hospice Home in Billings on May 6.
The celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth, Montana. The full obituary can be viewed and condolences left at: www.stevensonandsons.com.
