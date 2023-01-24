On January 18, Tim Ross entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Tim was born January 5, 1947 to Blaine and Ruby Ross in Newcastle, Wyoming, joining three siblings. He attended Custer County High School and graduated from MSU-Billings.

He married Sharon Kristiansen on August 16, 1975. Three children joined this union. He worked many jobs, but his last and favorite was driving school bus for First Student.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon of 47 years, David, Lisa (Virgil) and John (Heather) all of Billings. Sister Judy Schmier, Mick (Deb) Ross and Jillaine (Bruce) Haight.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

No services are planned.