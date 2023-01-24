On January 18, Tim Ross entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Tim was born January 5, 1947 to Blaine and Ruby Ross in Newcastle, Wyoming, joining three siblings. He attended Custer County High School and graduated from MSU-Billings.
He married Sharon Kristiansen on August 16, 1975. Three children joined this union. He worked many jobs, but his last and favorite was driving school bus for First Student.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of 47 years, David, Lisa (Virgil) and John (Heather) all of Billings. Sister Judy Schmier, Mick (Deb) Ross and Jillaine (Bruce) Haight.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
No services are planned.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.