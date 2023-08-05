Timothy David Stabio was born on June 19, 1986 in Billings, MT, to Roger and Susan Stabio. He was the 2nd of three children. He graduated from Senior High in 2005. Tim could take apart anything and put it back together again. He was a talented welder from an early age starting at Shepherd Stainless in high school. Tim continued to learn and grow in the welding industry and honed his passion for process improvement and quality. In 2017 he earned a Certified Welding Inspector license while working for Lafarge & Egge - an aerospace welding company.

Tim's adventurous spirit and love for the great outdoors took him on many rock climbing, ice climbing, mountaineering, cycling, fishing, slack-lining, backpacking, camping, and skiing trips. He loved the local crags of the Billings Rimrocks as well as, grand adventures in Nepal and North America.

Anna and Tim's shared love for the outdoors brought them together when they were just 19 years old. They married in June of 2010 and began the next chapter of their lives in Portland, Oregon. Tim's greatest adventure, fatherhood, began when Renly Lark was born in 2017. He described her as having an amazing spark and energy, and being the most amazing person in the world.

Tim left this world too soon on July 24, 2023. He leaves behind his wife Anna, daughter Renly, parents Roger and Susan, sister Emily Ita (Drue), brother Robert Stabio (Maureen), 5 nieces and nephews, Aunt Nancy Bent and mother-in-law Veronika Gerasimova. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and many friends.

Tim's celebration of life in Billings, MT will be Sunday, August 13 from 4-6 pm at Veteran's Park. Another memorial will be held in Oregon City at a later date.