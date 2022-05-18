 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timothy John Wilkins

  • 0
Timothy John Wilkins

Beloved husband, dad and grandpa, Timothy John Wilkins, 62, of Billings passed away Monday, May 16 at St. Vincents. Born on May 26, 1959 in Saginaw, MI to Lucille and Howard Wilkins. He had two sisters, Deb and Barb and three brothers Mike, Steve and Dan. Tim graduated from Billings West High School, and worked as a drywaller for Rimrock Drywall.

Tim started his own company, TW Drywall. Tim loved quality craftsmanship, taking great pride in everything he did. Tim enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. Tim most loved and cherished his wife and soulmate, Vena.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Vena of 40 years; faithful son Joey Lucero; beloved daughters: Jacqui Wilkins (Martin) and Autumn Lucero (Steve); loving grandchildren: Dominic, Faith, Ryan, Lincoln, and Bear; loyal Great Danes: Bella and Obi; and a daughter from an earlier marriage Jenny. A husband, father, grandfather and friend, Tim had a big and giving Heart. Tim lived a beautiful life leaving us with many cherished memories.

A service will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., May 21 at Heights Family Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with 'empty nest syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News