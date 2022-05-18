Beloved husband, dad and grandpa, Timothy John Wilkins, 62, of Billings passed away Monday, May 16 at St. Vincents. Born on May 26, 1959 in Saginaw, MI to Lucille and Howard Wilkins. He had two sisters, Deb and Barb and three brothers Mike, Steve and Dan. Tim graduated from Billings West High School, and worked as a drywaller for Rimrock Drywall.

Tim started his own company, TW Drywall. Tim loved quality craftsmanship, taking great pride in everything he did. Tim enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. Tim most loved and cherished his wife and soulmate, Vena.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Vena of 40 years; faithful son Joey Lucero; beloved daughters: Jacqui Wilkins (Martin) and Autumn Lucero (Steve); loving grandchildren: Dominic, Faith, Ryan, Lincoln, and Bear; loyal Great Danes: Bella and Obi; and a daughter from an earlier marriage Jenny. A husband, father, grandfather and friend, Tim had a big and giving Heart. Tim lived a beautiful life leaving us with many cherished memories.

A service will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., May 21 at Heights Family Funeral Home.