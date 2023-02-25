Timothy Lane Schumway

BUTTE - On the evening of February 9th, Tim peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family after battling ALS. He was born August 23, 1949 in Wolf Point, Montana to June Rada Shumway and Lloyd Shumway, the 2nd of 5 siblings. He attended schools in Wolf Point until his family moved to Hardin where he became a dam kid, his dad working construction on Yellowtail Dam. After graduating from Hardin High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served from 1969-1971. He was honorably discharged and returned to Hardin. He married Nancy in 1979.

They were blessed with 3 sons, Jaron, Kipp and Kevin. Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and passed that love on to his boys. He farmed in the North Valley for 40 years, raising sugar beets, malt barley and various other crops along with a menagerie of animals until his retirement in 2018. He was honored to have been awarded the Conservator of the Year by the Big Horn Conservation District and the Montana Association of Conservation Districts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Tom, and a sister Varian.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Jaron (Stephanie), Kipp, Kevin (Kylie Martin); grandchildren Timothy Shumway and Stella Shumway; sister Val Walton of Spokane and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life to honor Tim will be later this spring.

