{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy P. Kennedy

Timothy P. Kennedy

Timothy P. Kennedy, 53, passed away suddenly at home on Jan. 19, 2020, with his wife by his side. Celebration of Life will be Sunday 1 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries