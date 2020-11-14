God called an angel home on Nov. 7, 2020. Tina Walmsley-Williams was born on Dec. 28, 1956, in Alpena, Michigan, to Francis (Spark) and Shirley Ann (Badder) Walmsley. She grew up in Alpena, where she graduated from Alpena High School.

Her journey through life kept her in retail management on a trek from Alpena to Dickson, Tennessee, to Birmingham, Alabama, to Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Monroe, Louisiana, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Along the way, she met the love of her life, Doug Williams. The two finally settled in Billings, where Tina owned her own business and assisted Doug in his business.

Tina was employed by Walmart as a customer service manager, appreciated by coworkers and customers alike. She loved her position and interactions with other associates and customers. She was deeply respected for her ability, sense of humor and love of helping customers.

Her professional accomplishments included working as district manager for KayBee Toys, operating On a Smaller Scale as business owner and serving as front end lead/customer service manager at Walmart.