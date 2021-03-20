Todd Larry Yeager, 68, of Billings, passed away after a battle with lung cancer on March 11, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Yellowstone Christian College Chapel, 1515 S. Shiloh Road, in Billings. To view the full obituary and leave remembrances for the family, please visit Todd's tribute page at www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries.