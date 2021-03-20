 Skip to main content
Todd Larry Yeager
Todd Larry Yeager

Todd Larry Yeager, 68, of Billings, passed away after a battle with lung cancer on March 11, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Yellowstone Christian College Chapel, 1515 S. Shiloh Road, in Billings.

