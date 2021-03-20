Todd Larry Yeager, 68, of Billings, passed away after a battle with lung cancer on March 11, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Yellowstone Christian College Chapel, 1515 S. Shiloh Road, in Billings. To view the full obituary and leave remembrances for the family, please visit Todd's tribute page at www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries.
Todd Larry Yeager
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.