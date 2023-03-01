Todd Michael Kerchal, 62, of Billings, MT passed away on February 25 after battling health issues.

Todd was born November 18, 1960, to Kent Kerchal and Beverly Dunevitz in North Platte, NE. After graduating high school in Tracy, MN, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served our nation for four years. During his time in the Navy, Todd saw many countries and cultures. He fell in love with studies of the world and always sought to gain more knowledge of any place he visited.

After serving in the Navy, Todd decided to plant his roots in Atlanta, GA, where he met and married the love of his life, Renee (Adams) Kerchal. They were married on May 10th, 1986. He would always tell his daughter and son-in-law there wasn't a more beautiful woman in all of Atlanta. After 3 years, they welcomed their only daughter together, Katie. Todd and Katie had a bond like no other. They always remained close throughout his entire life, and she could always count on him when things were tough. He would drop everything at a moment's notice to make sure she was okay.

At his core, he was a businessman and entrepreneur. You could find him climbing the corporate ladder or dreaming up a new business endeavor. A few years after Katie was born, Todd and his family moved to Kansas City, MO for his job, and came back to Atlanta one year later. Just before Katie started elementary school, in 1995, the family moved to Billings, MT to be closer to family and care for Todd's mother during health challenges. Todd later began a successful business, Freedom Wireless, and continued in his entrepreneurship for years to come with this business and others, including satellite, fencing, and home renovation businesses. He was highly sought after and was known for his meticulous work and professionalism.

Thanks to his passion for family history and genealogies, Todd and Renee got the surprise of their lives in 2018. Through an ancestry service, they found out he had a daughter who was born before he and Renee ever met. Todd and Renee welcomed Shea into their family with open arms. Todd and Shea caught up on lost time instantly and were close until the very end.

Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Dunevitz; brother, Kelly Kerchal; and all of his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Renee; his daughters Shea (Alex) Gkikas and Katie (Erick) Meyer; father, Kent (Karen) Kerchal; sister, Missy (Tony) Boos; stepsister Ronda (Stan) Stobie; and stepbrother Jason (Gayle) Smith. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lexi and Violet (Shea); Reece, Peyton, and Noah (Katie) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road, on Friday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.