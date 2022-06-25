LAKE STEVENS, WA - Early Thursday morning, June 23, Tom Croft from Lake Stevens, Washington passed away peacefully from several complications including Covid-19. He was 88.

Tom was born on February 14, 1934 in Red Lodge, Montana to James and Minnie Croft. Throughout his educational years, he rode a horse to school regardless of the weather. He graduated high school in Roberts, Montana in 1952. A highlight of his life came a few years later when he was chosen to go to Argentina as part of a farm youth exchange program. During that year, he lived with different families and helped work on their lands. After returning home and later joining the army, he met the love of his life, Jenette Pepperl. Tom and Jenette were married in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado on August 28, 1960. While in the army, he served in Missouri and Germany. Upon his discharge, they relocated to the family ranch near Red Lodge. The family met many great friends while moving around Montana and Alaska, where Tom proudly worked on the oil pipeline. They lovingly raised 2 daughters, DeV Croft Johnston and Darla Croft (Kevin) Halverson, and a son, Larry Croft.

Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman who never met a stranger. While working in the oil and gas industry, he took his family on many road trips throughout the western half of the US to attend coin and stamp shows, another great passion of his. Before retirement, their love of travel and adventure took them to England, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

After relocating to Lake Stevens, Washington, his greatest passion (besides napping) became being the proud Papa to his three amazing granddaughters: Kara Johnston (Matt) Tarsi, Kendra Halverson (Ryan) Burke and Destinee Halverson. He was gifted with the blessing of helping influence his six great-grandsons: Hadley, Ryker and Thorin Tarsi, and Atticus, Arthur and Abram Burke.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and four siblings and their spouses: Margaret (Mitch) Mitchell, Harry (Frances) Croft, Irene (Carl) DeVries, and Jim (Leona) Croft.

He is survived by his children; son-in-law; former son-in-law, Kermit Johnston; granddaughters; great-grandsons; and many cherished nieces; and nephews. Recently Tom had the pleasure of reuniting with his dad's relatives from England, his cousin Roy Croft's family. Roy preceded him in death by a few months, closing the chapter on their generation.

Cremation will take place in Everett, Washington, and in accordance with his wishes, no immediate services will be held. His ashes, along with his wife Jenette's, will be spread next July in the Montana countryside where he became the man that made everyone smile.