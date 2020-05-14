Tom E. Martin

The son of George and Lena Martin, Tom was born June 16, 1923, in Lewistown. He attended Fergus County Schools. Tom was at Pearl Harbor, on that fateful day in 1941. He served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was assigned to the Naval Armed Guard aboard the Merchant Marine ship, USS Goode. In 1947, he met, Pauline Fuerstenau, and they spent the rest of their lives together. From this union came a son and four daughters.

Tom worked road construction for several companies. He was a superintendent for Arkwright Construction, Zook Brother's, Schultz & Lindsay, Schultz & Meyer, and finally Meyer Construction. He worked mainly in Montana, but also spent time on jobs in Wyoming, N. Dakota and California. In 1975 Tom settled his family in Worden. He retired in 1985. Tom loved hunting, fishing and camping. After his retirement, he and Polly became ‘snowbirds' and spent many winters in Arizona. He became an avid gardener after retirement also. Friends and family always enjoyed his smoked meats and jerky. He even learned how to do canning in his later years. Tom enjoyed reading and playing cards. He liked fixing things and was always looking for a project to do. He said the secret to a long life was eating bacon, smoking cigars and drinking Scotch.