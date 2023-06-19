Tommy Frank Doggett
LANDER, WY - Tommy Frank Doggett, 61, unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2023, in Lander, WY. He was born on December 15, 1961, to Mary "Alice" Doggett and Travis Alonzo Doggett in Beaumont, Texas.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Angela Hendrickson and her daughters and grandchildren, his mother Alice Doggett, sister Sheila Doggett, daughter Heather Kaiser and husband Jason and children Oliver and Jasper, son Josh Doggett and wife Raelynn and children Joslynn and Rowan, nieces Jennifer, Andrea and their families, and nephew Brian.
A memorial service will be held on June 25, 2023, at City Park in Lander, WY at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local veteran's services.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.