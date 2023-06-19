Tommy Frank Doggett

LANDER, WY - Tommy Frank Doggett, 61, unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2023, in Lander, WY. He was born on December 15, 1961, to Mary "Alice" Doggett and Travis Alonzo Doggett in Beaumont, Texas.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Angela Hendrickson and her daughters and grandchildren, his mother Alice Doggett, sister Sheila Doggett, daughter Heather Kaiser and husband Jason and children Oliver and Jasper, son Josh Doggett and wife Raelynn and children Joslynn and Rowan, nieces Jennifer, Andrea and their families, and nephew Brian.

A memorial service will be held on June 25, 2023, at City Park in Lander, WY at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local veteran's services.