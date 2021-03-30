Toni Christina Del Pizzo

Our precious granddaughter, daughter, sister, Tia and friend passed away of natural causes during her sleep on March 20, 2021. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Shirley Smith (IA), grandfathers Carl Smith (MT) and Peter Del Pizzo Sr. (PA) and sister-in-law Autum Haack of Laurel. Toni was born in Sarasota, FL on Dec. 12, 1985 and grew up in Laurel, MT. She graduated Salutatorian from Laurel High School and Cum Laude from MSU-B. She was currently Gen. Mgr. of the Grand Avenue Pizza Hut in Billings. She was a Private Investigator under the tutelage of Michael Toth, and an assistant with the Sucasa Property Mgmt. team.

Toni was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, having been baptized on May 23, 2005. Her faith being the pinnacle of a life of service to Jehovah God, her community and all who knew her. Toni's career of service began during her college years when she started as a volunteer at the Gateway House. She held positions as Manager and Sexual Assault Advocate. Toni remained an advocate for those who were most vulnerable to domestic violence and abuse. No matter her position in life, Toni reached out to those in need-believing in second and third chances, believing in sixth and seventh chances, whatever was necessary for those around her to overcome the struggles, to succeed in their everyday endeavors. She was a true humanitarian who's care and love was unconditional.