Toni Christina Del Pizzo
Our precious granddaughter, daughter, sister, Tia and friend passed away of natural causes during her sleep on March 20, 2021. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Shirley Smith (IA), grandfathers Carl Smith (MT) and Peter Del Pizzo Sr. (PA) and sister-in-law Autum Haack of Laurel. Toni was born in Sarasota, FL on Dec. 12, 1985 and grew up in Laurel, MT. She graduated Salutatorian from Laurel High School and Cum Laude from MSU-B. She was currently Gen. Mgr. of the Grand Avenue Pizza Hut in Billings. She was a Private Investigator under the tutelage of Michael Toth, and an assistant with the Sucasa Property Mgmt. team.
Toni was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, having been baptized on May 23, 2005. Her faith being the pinnacle of a life of service to Jehovah God, her community and all who knew her. Toni's career of service began during her college years when she started as a volunteer at the Gateway House. She held positions as Manager and Sexual Assault Advocate. Toni remained an advocate for those who were most vulnerable to domestic violence and abuse. No matter her position in life, Toni reached out to those in need-believing in second and third chances, believing in sixth and seventh chances, whatever was necessary for those around her to overcome the struggles, to succeed in their everyday endeavors. She was a true humanitarian who's care and love was unconditional.
Toni was deeply devoted to her family and friends, always ready for the next adventure in life-whether that be a road trip across the states, a Buc's game in Florida, a rendezvous in NYC or exploring ancient castles throughout the U.K.
Toni was also an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneer's fan and thrilled when Tom Brady joined their ranks. She was planning a trip with her family later this year to catch a game and cheer on the GOAT! We know she will be there with us in spirit...Go Bucs!
Toni is survived by her parents, Peter Del Pizzo Jr. (TamTam), Pattye Haack (LeRoy), grandparents Dr. Ken and Maryann Rometo, her loving sister and confidant Nicole (Liliana and Juliana), step-sisters Kacie Jo and Nikki, brothers Jeff and ‘Big Jon', step-brothers Brandon and Chad (Kirra, Chet, Kylla, Patrick), special nephews William and Jonathan, and her beloved cat Caymin.
We were not finished Sweet Girl, but God 's Master Plan took another direction, thus the candle burns a little dimmer. Rest in peace sweetest Pearl, our Puddy Angel. You are forever in our hearts.
Services will be held at Laurel United Methodist Church, Saturday April 03, 2021 at 11 a.m. Please practice Covid-19 safety precautions. Interment in the Laurel Cemetery to follow at a later date.
