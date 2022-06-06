BILLINGS - Toni (White) Peterson, born July 13, 1955, passed away peacefully May 27, and leaves behind her three children: Rich LaBard (Kari), Robin Zundel (Rob), Jeff LaBard (Starla); her grandchildren: Bailey Zundel, Morgan Zundel, Tavia Zundel, and Sam LaBard; her siblings: Bill White Jr. (Trina), Ron White Sr. (Linda), Teresa Dewald (Doug) and Vonnie Kruse.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
