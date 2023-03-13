Tony Eugene Schell

GLENDIVE - Tony Eugene Schell was born Oct, 24, 1936 in Turtle Lake, ND, to Christoph and Olga Schell. He was raised in Mercer, ND, and graduated from high school in 1953. Upon graduation Tony furthered his education by attending Minot State University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree of Teaching in 1957. In his college years he had met a beautiful young lady, who resided in nearby Denhoff, Janet Thompson. After a brief courtship they were happily married in 1957. Tony landed his first job as a teacher in Parshall, ND. He and Janet soon became the proud parents of their first son, Craig.

Tony moved up the ranks in the teaching profession in Parshall and soon became the School Principal. During this period in the summers, Tony continued to pursue his education and graduated with a Master's Degree in Education from the University of North Dakota. Tony was very close with his father who died unexpectedly in 1966. His father was very influential, always encouraging him to continue to pursue his education and was very proud of what he had accomplished.

In 1963 came the second child, Jay. Two years later his daughter Toni was born in 1965. Tony then realized a big dream coming true, he was hired to be the Superintendent of Schools in Bowbells, ND, in the fall of 1967. Tony relocated his family to Bowbells and held that job for two years. This led to a position in Killdeer, ND, where he was once again Superintendent of Schools from 1969-1974. Tony and Jan and the kids grew to love Killdeer. They remained life time friends with many people in the community and would probably reflect on those 4 years as the most enjoyable. In 1974 Tony made the decision to make a career change. He accepted a sales position with Colborn School Supply and moved the family to Alexandria, MN. He was transferred to Glendive, MT, in 1978. Tony stayed with Colborns for over 30 years.

Tony and Janet parted ways in 1986 after raising 3 children. Like all young couples they survived lots of ups and downs they continued to love each other and provided a loving and caring home for their children.

Tony was then married to Shirley Bickle Schell for 19 years with Shirly passing away from cancer in 2008. Shirley and Tony had many good times together fishing at the cabin in ND and socializing in Terry. Shirley had a large extended family and they accepted and loved Tony, and he was able to reciprocate those feelings.

In Tony's last chapter he met Holly Vallard, they quickly fell in love and agreed to be in love "without ever getting married." Holly and Tony enjoyed many years together fishing and visiting family and taking trips. They truly loved each other and it was evident when you saw them together. Holly was there with him at his side all the way until the end and gave him loving care till his last day.

Tony's interests included hunting and fishing. His best friend through the majority of his life was Janet's twin sister's husband, Wilbert (Snus) Schmitke. The four of them shared a unique life long bond that included many trips and socializing together. Tony's fondest memories in life were hunting and fishing trips with Snus, he could share stories for hours about their adventures, which often really had nothing to do with the actual hunting and fishing!!!

Tony also spent many of his retirement years with his eldest son, Craig. They became very close and Tony was so proud that Craig had started his own business as a hunting and fishing guide. They spent many weeks touring the countryside going to Sports Shows to generate business. As we all knew, Dad knew "best", so oftentimes Craig had to simply bite his tongue and still take on the "son role"...

Tony was very grateful in the end for the care he had received from Dr. Baskar Duvall who was his doctor for the last 17 years. He was also an "avid" reader and read thousands of books in his lifetime. In the end it was a gift that carried him and he was grateful that the Terry Librarian, Rolaine, was a gracious friend that helped him keep his love of reading alive.

Tony had a unique gift of knowing how to have fun but also knew when and where to take care of business. Most specifically to take care of his family and friends. As he aged, he "mellowed" and became much more loving and realized life was short. He had endless friends and acquaintances and too many to list. He was the life of the party and the definition of a leader and someone you looked up to and trusted. He could hold an audience for hours. His knowledge in life extended far and wide and he was often the person to come to the aid of people that were down on their luck. He was a man's man and his presence will surely be missed by his family and many others.

He is survived by his sister Lu Kluck, Longmont, CO; his sons Craig (Terry), Jay (Stevenson, WA), and daughter Toni (Greely, CO) and girlfriend Holly Vallard (Glendive).

We will be having a "Celebration of Life" in Tony's honor, Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Terry American Legion at 5:00 PM. Please come to share Big Tony stories!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Terry Library in Tony's name.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.