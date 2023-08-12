Tonya Dalton Kobitisch was born on July 28, 1964, in Okinawa, Japan to Ronald and Sara Marshal.
She passed away in the comfort of her home on August 1, 2023.
Tonya's Celebration of Life barbeque will be held later in the summer. You may find a full obituary at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
