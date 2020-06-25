Trace Hilburn

Trace loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandparents. When visiting Grandma Carrie and Papa Eddie in Fort Peck, he found terrorizing the minnows in the tank so exciting! He also could be found sneaking into the Lakeridge store convincing his grandparents, aunts, and uncles that he really needed a Zinger, even if that meant denying his parents' wishes. If the box of Zingers were empty, he would settle for a Twinkie. He treasured fishing the Missouri River with Papa Marty even if all they caught were the memories. Moments with Grandma Tina were spent outdoors in the garden, watering flowers, or going inside to bake cookies or read books.

Hunting, fishing, and t-ball were always at the top of his list of favorite activities. Trace spent many hours in the fishing boats with his Aunts and Uncles where he not only learned the trick of the trade fishing Fort Peck but also usually a new vocabulary.

Trace was a mischievous, goofy, sweet little boy who enjoyed life and who lit up any room he entered. Not a day went by without a dance party in the living room or a jam session in the car. Being able to tease his aunt, uncles and family with a good thump or joke would make him smile and giggle. He adored making people laugh, prank them, or just plain acting silly.