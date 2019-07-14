Tracey Lucille Taylor Lee, 54, of Billings, passed away July 4, 2019, in Billings. Tracey was born August 7, 1964, to Frederick John and Judith Sharon (Williams) Taylor in Lake (Yellowstone Park) Wyoming.
Tracey graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City and attended Miles Community College, also in Miles City. Tracy was married to Todd Lee for a time, and later divorced. She worked as a chef at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and later became disabled. She lived in Helena for most of her life. She moved to Oregon for a few years, where she worked at the Wolf Creek Inn and had a lovely garden with many flowers and berries. She loved listening to Charlie Daniel’s Band music, dancing, horseback riding, and giving attention to her horse Frosty, her dogs, and her children. In memory, play Cher’s ‘I Got You Babe.’
Tracey was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Taylor; grandparents, Avis and Glen Kaiser, and Lucile and Josie Williams; niece, Carla Williams; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her children, Josie Berns of Billings; Ivy and Camille Lee of Helena; her mother, Judith Williams of Glendive; sisters, Lela White of Savage and Marga Kaiser of Florida; and four grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Audobon Society in Billings or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be left at www.cfgbillings.com.
