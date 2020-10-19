Tracy Marie Boland

During the next chapter of her life, Montana beckoned her home. She moved to Missoula and became reacquainted with a high school classmate, Dave Beaton, and the two became inseparable. She was the love of his life and he hers. With Dave came three kids: Luciano, Isabella, and Gabriella. Tracy jumped into their active lives with both feet. She cheered, counseled, and loved them with heartfelt passion. She led them on expeditions to New York City and Southern California and many stops in between.

She had a radiant smile and a special gift for relating to people. The barista, bag boy, or school secretary became fast friends on a first-name basis. Animals had a special place in her heart. Lately, she had been shaking the apple trees in the back yard to feed the urban deer. Dogs were her soft spot. She carried dog treats on her walks and got to know all of the neighborhood mutts.

She left behind many dear friends whose lives she touched deeply and irrevocably. She cared genuinely about each and every one and relished her connections with them. She became a prolific texter and it was not uncommon to receive a text that was as long as the length of an arm. These missives were filled with hilarity, rambling silliness, sharp insights, and love-filled accolades for the person with whom she was communicating.