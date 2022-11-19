Travis Allen Olson, age 38, passed away peacefully on November 1, with family by his side at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Juan & Yolanda Casares, & Jerry & Alice Olson, his uncles, Steve, Lupe, Juan jr., Rene and Frank, and his cousins Tina, Kyle, Isaiah, & Bradley.

Travis was involved in a workplace accident on December 17, 2019, which resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury. After six months of recovery at different medical facilities, Travis came home to be cared for by mom and dad.

Travis was born to Kevin & Leticia Olson on October 2, 1984 in Billings MT. He lived life one day at a time and he did it on his own terms. Travis will always be known for his lightheartedness and had a knack for finding humor in everything in life. When asked his ethnicity Travis would always respond proudly "I'm a Mexwegian" always showing respect for his heritage.

Travis learned to play various musical instruments due to his love for music, which started at a very young age. Later in life Travis was known as a walking encyclopedia of many genres. Some of his other hobbies included camping and fishing, and just about anything in the great outdoors.Travis spent several years in mountain towns of Montana working in the hospitality industry & he finally found his place doing maintenance Work in Gardner, MT. His greatest love in life was spending time with his family & numerous friends he made wherever he went.

A Celebration of life for Travis will be held November 26, at 1 p.m at the Evangelical United Methodist Church at 345 Broadwater in Billings, MT. Immediately after the service, a reception will be held in the church cafeteria.