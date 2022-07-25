Travis Garrett Eustace was born in 1971 in Billings and lived in Forsyth the first five years of his life. He died of a massive heart attack on July 16, while on a trip to Michigan with his fiance Ashley Stratton and her son Waylon.
Travis attended Beartooth Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and Skyview High School. He married Heidi Field in 2009. They later divorced.
Travis is survived by his parents, Charlie and Maedene Eustace of Billings, fiance Ashley Stratton of Billings, and ex-wife Heidi Field of Billings. He was preceded in death by his brother, Blake Eustace, in 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 1 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Lane, Billings. To leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
