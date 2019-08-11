{{featured_button_text}}

Travis passed away on August 5, 2019, after battling cancer and Parkinson’s for nearly seven years. He was born on Jan. 26, 1954, to Marlin and Dorothy Payne, the youngest of their three sons. Travis met his wife, Sherri, during the summer of 1984, and they were married in Feb. of 1985. His children, Kaili followed in 1986 and Tyler in 1987. Travis loved coaching Tyler in baseball, helping Kaili with her art projects, Walt Disney World, Mickey ears, and Dole whips. He worked in the construction business for over 40 years and stayed busy with projects for family, friends, and neighbors. Travis is survived by his wife, Sherri; daughter, Kaili; son, Tyler; brothers, Michael (Tina) and Randy; mother, Dorothy; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Harvest Church in the Heights on August 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverstone Hospice.

