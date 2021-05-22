Trent Turnbull, 89, passed away on May 17, 2021. Trent was born Dec. 18, 1931 in Terry, MT, son of Joseph and Anna Turnbull. He attended Terry High School, University of Montana, then enlisted during the Korean Conflict. He married Dorothy Herman from Terry on May 10, 1952. He was a long-time member Al Bedoo Shrine where he played in the brass band, a member of the Terry Masonic Lodge, and the Terry chapter of the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing and boating, having built 2 of the boats he and his family enjoyed.