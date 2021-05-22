Trent Turnbull, 89, passed away on May 17, 2021. Trent was born Dec. 18, 1931 in Terry, MT, son of Joseph and Anna Turnbull. He attended Terry High School, University of Montana, then enlisted during the Korean Conflict. He married Dorothy Herman from Terry on May 10, 1952. He was a long-time member Al Bedoo Shrine where he played in the brass band, a member of the Terry Masonic Lodge, and the Terry chapter of the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing and boating, having built 2 of the boats he and his family enjoyed.
Trent is survived by Dorothy, his beloved wife of 69 years; daughters Valerie Hinkel (Dave) of Billings, and Teresa Turnbull (Donovan Lytle) of Portland, OR; sons Ken Turnbull (Brenda) of Maple Valley, WA, and Scott Turnbull (LaRae Howell) of Olympia, WA; his eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Dates for services to be determined.
The family wants to thank Janet White and the caring and compassionate staff at Butterfly Homes and RiverStone Hospice for their exceptional care.
