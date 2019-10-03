BOZEMAN — Troy Thomas Denman, 55, of Bozeman passed away Sept. 30, 2019 in Billings. Troy was born July 1, 1964, in Downey, California, to Tom and Dixie (Murphy) Denman.
He thoroughly enjoyed his time living in California, particularly the beaches there. He lived in Oregon for a short time before returning to California and then moving to Montana, which he truly loved.
He loved the Lord and enjoyed the outdoors, especially playing golf and riding horses. He also loved Trump and In-N-Out Burger.
Troy is survived by his parents, Tom and Dixie Denman; sons, Quaid and Hayden Denman; sister, Kelly Smoak; and brother, Jeff Denman.
You have free articles remaining.
We love you Troy Boy and we'll see you soon! We can't wait to hug you again.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, Oct. 4, at 4:30 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by food and fellowship at 6 p.m. at Riverside Country Club.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To plant a tree in memory of Troy Denman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.