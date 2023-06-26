Trypp Donny Mahlown Maxwell, beloved son of Breyn Hubbs-Duncan and Joseph Maxwell, was born on February 28, 2023, in Billings, MT and died June 18, 2023, in Conrad, MT at the tender age of 3 months, 18 days. All who knew this ray of sunshine are heartbroken.
During Trypp's short life he was in 16 states, visited the Statue of Liberty, and rode on a subway and ferry. He was always graciously along for the ride. He lit up the room with his big smile and infectious laugh. Everyone wanted to hold Trypp and he was so good natured as he was passed from loving embrace to loving embrace. Trypp looked to his siblings with curiosity and wonder. Brother and Sister showered him with hugs and kisses every chance they could. Trypp was a very content baby, always took life in stride, and rarely cried. You could get lost in his brilliant blue eyes.
Those left to mourn Trypp's death are his parents; big brother Westyn; big sister Vayda; grandparents Clayton Duncan, Lisa and Steve Hjelmstad, and Lorrie Maxwell; and great-grandparents Bud and Barbra Duncan and Mike Crowley. Trypp's uncles and aunts include Kirby and Courtney Hubbs (Lein, Emri, Cooper); Kolt and Abby Hjelmstad (Ava, Levi, Evelyn); Ryan and Elizabeth Hjelmstad (Ayden, Aaliyah, Tate, Isabella); Keith Duncan; David Duncan (Amara); Anna and Kurt LeBrun (Aubrey); and Tom and Talia Maxwell (Peyton). Trypp was predeceased by Papa Max, great-grandmas Sheila and Betty Ann, and Cousin Andre.
A Memorial Service for Trypp will be Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT. Memorials may be made in Trypp's name to Ramsey Keller Memorial.
