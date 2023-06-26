During Trypp's short life he was in 16 states, visited the Statue of Liberty, and rode on a subway and ferry. He was always graciously along for the ride. He lit up the room with his big smile and infectious laugh. Everyone wanted to hold Trypp and he was so good natured as he was passed from loving embrace to loving embrace. Trypp looked to his siblings with curiosity and wonder. Brother and Sister showered him with hugs and kisses every chance they could. Trypp was a very content baby, always took life in stride, and rarely cried. You could get lost in his brilliant blue eyes.