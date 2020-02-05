Trysta Marie Hazel was born in Billings on Nov. 19, 1996, to her beloved parents Jason and Jennifer Halsey. Trysta unexpectedly passed away at her home in Billings on Jan. 30, 2020 at 23 years old. Trysta was obsessed with My Little Pony, and took exceptional care of her prized ponies. She loved puzzles and was thrilled with the challenge of an especially difficult puzzle. She had to travel to Denver often for appointments, but she turned something the average person would dread into an exciting adventure that she truly looked forward to. Trysta was an avid bingo player and loved heading to the bingo hall, and every now and then, luck would be on her side and she would win. She loved practicing yoga alongside her dad, a cherished activity they regularly enjoyed together. She was a wonderful sous-chef and a great help in the kitchen. If she loved you, you would have no doubt as you were greeted by her rushing toward you and eagerly embracing you with the tightest hug! She can only be described as sweet, kind, and loving.