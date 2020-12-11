Tsianina (Abeyta) Stops / Ash Iihaa bia

On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, our beloved daughter Tsianina Shani Carole (Abeyta) Stops, 15, went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Momma's twin was born on March 14, 2005, to Crissy Springfield and John Max Abeyta in Riverton, Wyoming. Tsianina was raised in Hardin and considered that her home. Her Apsáalooke name, Ash Iihaa bia / Woman From Another Tribe, was given her by her kaale Carol Tobacco White Clay.

Shortly after her birth, Jules Stops became her dad. Tsianina loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. She harvested her first buck when she was 12 years old.

She was a shy girl around outsiders, but when she was with her family, she was funny and loved to joke and tease. She loved to sneak up on us to scare us and make herself laugh — her laugh was infectious.

She would spend most of her time writing about random things trying to perfect her penmanship. She loved cats. Anything and everything that had to do with cats was ‘adorable,' which was her favorite word.

She attended Hardin Public Schools from Head Start until her freshman year. She started her sophomore year at Skyview High School in September.