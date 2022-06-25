BOTHEL, WASHINGTON - On May 26th, in Bothell, Washington, Ty Phillip McBride passed away with loved ones by his side at the age of 50. Ty was born May of 1971, in Billings, Montana. He was the first child of Phillip and Karen McBride.

Growing up, Ty was a talented athlete, excelling at hockey as the goalie on a travel team, and also playing baseball for many years. He was a graduate of Billings West High School, and went on to college at Montana State University.

Ty had a passion for creating art, including photography, painting, and pottery. He appreciated travel and exploring new places. Being in nature was essential for him, from hiking and camping in the mountains, to walking a beach, or planting a garden. Ty was an avid music lover and had a great collection of vinyl. He also enjoyed spending time reading, especially biographies of his favorite musicians. Ty was an adventurous cook and loved using all kinds of herbs and spices to create delicious meals for his close friends.

We will always remember Ty's incredible sense of humor, and how he made us laugh so often. His smile, kindness, love, generosity and brilliance will be profoundly missed by us all.

Ty is survived by his mother Karen McBride, his sister Ashley McBride (Tony Modroo), nieces Aevrie, Aislin, and Ainsley Modroo, his partner and best friend Lisa Mathews, dear friend Laurie McCafferty, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Ty is preceded in death by his father Phil McBride.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation to the American Cancer Society.