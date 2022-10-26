Tyler Ray Strobbe was born December 18, 1993 to Mark and Myra in Coos Bay, Oregon. He joined sister Misty and brother Anthony, completing the family. Tyler left this earthly plane on Thurs., Oct. 20.

The family spent 3 years in Winchester Bay, OR while Mark served in the Coast Guard, before coming back home to Montana settling in Joliet. Tyler spent his formative years in Joliet, close to his grandpa Chuck's ranch in Roberts. Tyler loved spending his time fishing in Willow creek and chasing deer and antelope on the ranch. He took a Boon & Crocket Antelope his first hunting season at 12 years old. He and his dad spend many falls hunting for elk and deer in both Montana and North Dakota. Tyler was lucky enough to draw 2 youth elk tags in the Missouri Breaks and harvested 2 beautiful cows. Tyler and Mark were joined on many hunting trips by brother Anthony, adopted brother Mykel Daly, and best friend Chance Atwood.

Tyler moved to Beach, North Dakota his junior year in high school, graduating with the class of 2012. Tyler joined the Beach football team for 2 successful seasons. Tyler was the life of the party and made many life-long friends while in Beach. The bull riding bug bit him his senior year, following in his Dad's footsteps, and many trips were spent driving to Billings for youth events and all over North Dakota for high school rodeos. After high school he attended Miles Community College on a rodeo scholarship. He traveled the country chasing his rodeo dreams, spending time in Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Montana.

Tyler had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He had a sweet soul and could light up a room with his smile.

This ride ended way too soon.

Tyler is survived by his mother and step-dad Myra and Neal Weiler of Sulphur, OK; dad and step-mom Mark and Christi Strobbe of Ballantine, MT; sister Misty Strobbe and nieces Bella and Layla of Bridger, MT; brother Anthony Strobbe of Red Lodge, MT, adopted brother Mykel Daly. Tyler is also survived by fiancée Jillian Hom, of Colorado Springs, CO. Tyler leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & extended family. Tyler will be missed for his fun-loving attitude and loving heart.

Hold your children close for you never know when it may be your last.

Services are planned for Smith's Funeral Chapel Downtown Sat. Oct. 29 at 11 a.m.