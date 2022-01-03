Tyler S. Benjamin

On Dec. 15, 2021, our hearts were forever shattered when Tyler passed away at home of an accidental drug overdose. Tyler struggled the last six months of his life with a relapse in his addiction that was bigger and darker than any of us knew. Although addiction took over his life it wasn't who he truly was inside. He was the most caring gentle soul that loved to bring a smile to everyone he met. He was the best girl dad and gave the greatest hugs with those long arms.

Tyler was born Oct. 30, 1995, in Billings, MT and was home in time for his first trick or treating at one day old. He attended Alkali Creek Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and graduated from Skyview High School in 2014. Tyler's passion growing up was sports and he put all his energy in to playing basketball with his traveling and high school teams. He worked hard every day in getting better and loved being part of a team. The sports memories we will cherish the most were watching him play kickball and wiffle ball in the front yard with his brothers, dad and neighborhood friends.