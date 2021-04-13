Tyler William Grubbs

Tyler William Grubbs of Billings, Montana, died on Sunday April 11, 2021, at 29 years of age. Tyler is survived by his parents, Larry and Carol Grubbs, his brother Riley (McKenzie) Grubbs, and his love Angela, all of Billings; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Stauffer of Tofield, Alberta; his maternal grandmother, Lydia ‘Polly' Mane of Lewistown, Montana; and, many aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout the region.

Ty was born and raised in Billings. He attended Canyon Creek School from kindergarten through junior high, and was a 2010 graduate of Billings West High School, where he excelled as a distance runner on the track and cross country teams. After brief stints in college at Montana State University in Bozeman and MSU Billings, Tyler decided college was not his cup of tea, and became a licensed Pharmacy Technician. He worked for Juro's Pharmacy from 2015-2017, then at Billings Clinic since April of 2018. Tyler enjoyed and took pride in his work, and was well-liked by his co-employees.

Tyler was a bright, witty, and fun young man who was always entertaining his family and friends with his quirky sense of humor. Ty also had a serious side, and was a prolific reader, a thoughtful observer of society and life, and an articulate conversationalist on weighty issues of his life and times.