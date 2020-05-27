× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, May 22, 2020, Tysen Dean Baeskens, 17, passed away at home in Laurel with his mom and dad by his side and lots of family and friends nearby. Though he fought long and hard, he was unable to win the battle against Ewing Sarcoma.

Tysen was born in Billings on June 12, 2002, to Meghan Jensen and Cody Baeskens. He was the love of their lives. He attended kindergarten at Custer Public School. He then moved with his mom and sister to Laurel where he would attend school for most of his life except a short time in Billings and Colorado with his dad.

Tysen had a love of music and enjoyed mixing beats, rapping and writing. He spent all his spare time doing that and hanging out with his friends. He was loved by many! He was known in the local music industry as Nova. His future plans were to attend college to become a music producer.

Tysen was preceded in death by his cousin, Ashlynn Rogers; aunt, Heather; great grandma, Ev Jensen; great grandpa, Chet Jensen; and great grandpa, Paul Baeskens.