On Friday, May 22, 2020, Tysen Dean Baeskens, 17, passed away at home in Laurel with his mom and dad by his side and lots of family and friends nearby. Though he fought long and hard, he was unable to win the battle against Ewing Sarcoma.
Tysen was born in Billings on June 12, 2002, to Meghan Jensen and Cody Baeskens. He was the love of their lives. He attended kindergarten at Custer Public School. He then moved with his mom and sister to Laurel where he would attend school for most of his life except a short time in Billings and Colorado with his dad.
Tysen had a love of music and enjoyed mixing beats, rapping and writing. He spent all his spare time doing that and hanging out with his friends. He was loved by many! He was known in the local music industry as Nova. His future plans were to attend college to become a music producer.
Tysen was preceded in death by his cousin, Ashlynn Rogers; aunt, Heather; great grandma, Ev Jensen; great grandpa, Chet Jensen; and great grandpa, Paul Baeskens.
Tysen is survived by his mother, Meghan Jensen and sister, Lindzy Jensen of Laurel; his father, Cody Baeskens and sisters Addyson Miller and Blake Baeskens of Billings; grandparents, Dean and Debbie Jensen of Laurel, and Mark and Leslie Baeskens of Roundup; aunt and uncle, Nicole Jensen and Gil Olson and cousin Lexi of Billings; and aunt and uncle, Kadee and John Baeskens and cousins Jayden and Baylee of Dickinson, North Dakota. He also leaves behind numerous other relative and lots of friends including Kane, Davin, Nydia, Brett, Cy, Monet, Elliot, Taylor, Mason and many more. Thank you for always being by his side! He also leaves behind three very special moms, Mama Funk and Jessie and Mama J.
Tysen's memorial is pending due to Covid-19 and will be held on a future date at Smith Funeral Chapel West. We will announce it when we know we can have everyone attend.
Special thank you to Kristin at Stillwater Hospice for taking care of Tysen in the end. Thanks also to Dr. Staddon at Billings Clinic and Dr. Fair and the wonderful oncology team at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake. We love you all!
