Tyson Paul Neal

Tyson Paul Neal, 33, passed away suddenly from a medical condition. He was born August 3, 1987 in Billings. Tyson loved his Vikings, Lakers and Dodgers rarely missing a game for all. Tyson had several jobs in his life but truly enjoyed the years he spent working at Macon Supply.

Tyson was preceded in death by his father Jeff Neal, grandmother Jana, grandfather James Neal, great grandmother Margaret and cousin Shaylynn.

Survivors include his mother Tammy (Jeff), grandmother Sharon, His children Brielle and Jameson, their mother and sisters Eliana and Carmella, his sisters Jen (Cole) and Alyssa (David), nieces and nephews Riker, Josh, Maci and Layla. Aunts Debbie and Cindy and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

‘No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only god knows why'

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tysons name to the Crisis Center.

We are holding a celebration of life on Jan. 9, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Sunset Bowl in the basement.