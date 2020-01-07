The angels came and took Ursula Zita Caron, 97, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Zita was born Nov. 10, 1922 in Gloucestershire England. Her parents, Thomas and Elsie Watkins, came to America when Zita was four months old. They settled in the south and eventually moved to Montana. Zita married Edward G. ‘Eddie’ Caron on June 22, 1956. Together they raised Carolyn (Missy) and Mark. Zita is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Missy) Schaff and son Mark (Lisa) Caron and their families and her loving grandchildren Lisa (Mitch) Bucsis, Heidi (Dion) Tennyson, Heather (Kraig) Wood, Brandon (Jen) Schaff, Stephanie (Nick) Rodriguez, Caitlyn (Will) Faber, and Ryan Caron; and numerous great grandchildren. Zita was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy, husband Eddie, daughter Pamela, step-daughter Marilyn Vashler and step-son Andrew Caron. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, Thursday, Jan. 9 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St., in Billings.
