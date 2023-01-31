 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
V. Esther Barrick

V. Esther Barrick

Funeral services for V. Esther Barrick, 94, of Baker, will be 4 p.m., Saturday, February 4, at Bridger Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bridger, MT.

Viola passed away January 19, in Baker, MT. For full obit go to stevensonfuneralhome.com.

