Valerie Jean Barragan, 84, of Billings, Montana, passed away at the Cokato Nursing Home in Cokato, Minnesota. Jean was born in Billings on May 30, 1936, daughter of Howard and Patricia Cook (Lofstrom). She attended schools and Graduated from Absorkee High School. She settled in Billings until moving to Dassel, Minnesota, to spend her final years. Jean enjoyed crocheting, crafting, reading, laughing and time spent with her family and friends.