Valerie Jean Barragan, 84, of Billings, Montana, passed away at the Cokato Nursing Home in Cokato, Minnesota. Jean was born in Billings on May 30, 1936, daughter of Howard and Patricia Cook (Lofstrom). She attended schools and Graduated from Absorkee High School. She settled in Billings until moving to Dassel, Minnesota, to spend her final years. Jean enjoyed crocheting, crafting, reading, laughing and time spent with her family and friends.

Jean is survived by her children Karen (Dave) Scherer of Elk River, MN; Douglas (Ruthie) of Hopkins, MN; David (Vicky) Sager of Dassel, MN; Gloria (Tim) Mckay of Billings; Grandchildren: Dylan and Derek Scherer, Adam Michl, Nicholas and Marshall Sager and Kaycee McKay; Great Grandchildren: Aubrianna, Jocelyn, Bree, Lydia and Elijah; Brothers Gerald Cook of St. George, Utah, and Larry Cook of Bismarck, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and dearly loved brother Chester (Buck) Cook.

