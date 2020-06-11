A remembrance of Valerie Joyce Bierwiler who passed away 1 year ago at 91. Her beloved husband Fred preceded her; she was the last of her five siblings. She is survived by her children Dave (Vicki), Michael (Sherri), Terry, Scott (Darla) and Amie (Rob Spendlow), as well as her niece Karrin, sister-in-law Nan, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a teenage J-3 pilot, and studied to be an interpreter at Elmira College. She graduated from MSU-Billings (1966) with high honors, and taught French at Senior High School for 25 years. She also led summer student trips to Europe, and traveled extensively with Fred. In winter retirement in Arizona they became accomplished artists. She lived a life of courage, confidence and compassion, touching many lives along the way.