Valerie Raeann Hill Avent was born February 14, 1959, in Fairfax, MO. The eldest of seven children born to Louis Winona Gomel Hill, she was a natural caretaker of others. Her father Ray Ralph Hill was in the Air Force and the family lived abroad during the developmental years of her childhood. Her family moved to Billings when she was 14 where she attended school at Billings Senior High School. She graduated early with honors and attended college at Concordia College and Eastern Montana College studying language.

Valerie worked hard her entire life until retirement from the United States Post Office as the labor relations specialist in 2021. She was active in the APWU as a shop steward and clerk craft director for the majority of her career. She believed in the union and the protection and opportunity it gave employees. Valerie always said being independent and holding a full-time job gave you opportunities. She was very proud of her work and the life it afforded her and her family.

Valerie gave her children the gift of music, reading, and travel. She collected gnomes, citing folklore that they are living ancestors. Valerie adored being a tea connoisseur and reading everything she could get her hands on. She also took special joy in sending cards and giving presents to friends and family often.

Valerie is survived by her children Ian (Allison) and Seana; her grandchildren: Wolfgang, Oliver and Claire-Ellen.

Her sisters: Kathy (Richard deceased) Stricker, Ruthy Schmidt (deceased), Rebecca (Donnie) Neeman, Sherry (Gary) Price, brothers David (Bibivana) Hill and John (Pam) Hill. Former husband Ron (Deanna) Avent and stepdaughter Amanda Sonju. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Mostly we wish you were with us now. We know you will forever be in our hearts, dreams and stories. We miss you mom.

For a full obituary please visit dahlfuneralchapel.com. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., reception following at Knights of Columbus