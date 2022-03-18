Valerie Sarah Turner

She was proceeded in death by her brother Jason. She is survived by her children Aidan and Ellianah, her parents Robert Sr. and Christina, her brothers Robert Jr. (Sandi), Anthony (Ciera), one niece Moirah, and two nephews, Byron and Grady, her Grandparents Leona Chapin and Michael Chapin. Those who knew or crossed her path could see the light of the world shine through her smile.

She was born with a giant loving and caring heart. She was free spirited and fierce in her stance, and loved San Francisco. She was an avid rock collector and collected rocks from one side of this country to the other. She especially loved heart shaped rocks and you could often see her painting them. She loved catching salamanders with her kids and hated to set them free. She loved her puzzles and like her Grandma, she always had one in progress. She believed in the Lord with all her heart and spoke with him often. She was the light of her families eyes!