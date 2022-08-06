With her loved ones at her side, Valerie (Sos) Peters, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 1, in Billings, after a brave battle with cancer.

Valerie was born on Aug. 8, 1964, in Billings, to Robert and Alice Sos. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1982 and Eastern Montana College with an AA in Business in 1986 and BA in Business in 1991. She married David Lawrence Peters on Aug. 30, 1986, until his death in 2016. A "Jill-of-all-trades," Valerie worked for her father at Robert Sos Signs, Inc., tackling any challenge with enthusiasm. For the last decade and half, she found her expertise and passion as a tax professional with H&R Block, where, in her unique style, Valerie connected personally with every client and coworker. Here, she met her soulmate and love of her life, Ed Satterfield, and they were engaged to marry. With as much love and devotion as if they were her own, she "Nana" immersed herself in helping raise her niece and nephew, Sage and Jasper.

Valerie is remembered for her overwhelming kindness and generosity, never expecting anything in return. Her energy, commitment and unconditional love for family and friends is unparalleled. She touched so many people's lives, especially those less fortunate than her, in a positive way. Valerie most enjoyed enhancing relationships, organizing, photography, painting, and landscaping.

Valerie is survived by her siblings, Garrett Tim Sos of Tucson, Arizona, Kathy (Sos) Crofts of Cody, Wyoming, Jennifer (Sos) McConnell of Conroe, Texas , Bobby (Sos) Anderson of Billings, Scott Brady of Janesville, Wisconsin; and six nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Sos; husband David Peters; stepmother Karyn (Dominy) Sos; and siblings, Chris Brady and Beth Ann Sos.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Valerie's vibrant life. A service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings, with a reception to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave. Pastor Dave Thompson officiating. Virtual screening will be available on Michelotti-Sawyers website.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to S & J College Fund via PayPal at kcrofts307@gmail.com or Cancer Care Center at Billings Clinic.